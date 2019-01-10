Jaguar Land Rover set to cut 5,000 jobs

Jaguar Land Rover, one of Stratford district’s largest employers, is expected to announce today that it is cutting 5,000 jobs.

The company, which employs 40,000 people in the UK, has been affected by difficult trading in China, a downturn in diesel sales and uncertainty over Brexit.

Ralf Speth, the company’s chief executive has previously warned that leaving the EU without a deal could lead to major job losses in the automotive sector.

Jaguar Land Rover, which has invested heavily in producing diesel cars in recent years, has been particularly hit by a drop in diesel car sales following the VW emissions scandal.

It is not yet known where the job losses will occur or whether the company’s headquarters at Gaydon will be affected.