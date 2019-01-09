Road closure – delays expected

DRIVERS face rush hour delays until 18th January due to the temporary closure of Tiddington Road, Stratford – going out of town.

Warwickshire County Council has made the temporary order on the B4086 Tiddington Road while drainage improvement work is carried out.

The closure means traffic attempting to access Tiddington Road from Clopton Bridge will not be able to do so, alternative routes are sign posted. Traffic travelling from Tiddington Road to Banbury Road is not affected.

Work started on Monday 7th and is expected to be completed next Friday 18th January.