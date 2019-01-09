Motorcyclist dies in Wormleighton, Warwickshire

DESPITE the best efforts of bystanders and ambulance crews, nothing could be done to save the life of a motorcyclist following a collision with a car on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A423 Banbury Road in Wormleighton shortly before 5.15pm yesterday (Tuesday). Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a community first responder and the critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service with a doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived they found a motorcyclist and a car which had left the road and were in a ditch. The motorcyclist, a man, was being given CPR by a nurse who was passing the scene and stopped to help. Ambulance crews took over resuscitation efforts and worked as a team to administer advanced life support to the man. Sadly, he couldn’t be saved and was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

“The car driver, a woman, was out of the vehicle and was given treatment on scene for minor injuries. She didn’t require hospital treatment.”