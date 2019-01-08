Home Guard Club honoured to host England Women’s U18 squad

THE HOME Guard Club Tiddington hosted the England Women’s Under-18 rugby squad for their latest training camp.

For those that managed to brave the cold weather last Thursday morning to watch the England squad in action would have felt privileged to have seen the nation’s rising stars train and will all be in consensus that it was an honour for The Home Guard Club to host the team.

The coaches of the England squad were also kind enough to take some time out of their busy schedule to meet and greet the Wellesbourne Ladies Touch Rugby team, who frequently train at The Home Guard Club.

One of the England coaches said: “The team and coaches loved being at The Home Guard Club.

“The facilities on offer for the community were one of the best we had been to.

“It was a pleasure to meet and see the Wellesbourne Ladies Touch Rugby team who will help inspire others to join.”

Anyone interested in joining the Wellesbourne Ladies Touch Rugby team or using the facilities at The Home Guard Club in Tiddington should email Jackie Proctor at jlp76@talktalk.net.