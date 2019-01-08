Late Bertie strike fires Racers to victory

TREA Bertie struck in stoppage time to give Racing Club Warwick a valuable three points in their chase of the Midland League Division One title.

Copsewood took the lead after three minutes through Jac Redhead.

The Racers then drew level before half-time when Joe Smith’s scorching shot cannoned into the net off the far post.

Chances were at a premium in the second half but Warwick took the lead with 13 minutes to go when Scott Turner headed home from Alex Price’s cross.

Three minutes later Copsewood were back on level terms when Sean Kavanagh fired in past Charlie Bannister.

However, the drama was far from over and when the clock ticked over 90 minutes, Sean Castleton’s shot rebounded off the post into the path of Bertie who expertly volleyed home the winner.

Littleton remain rooted to the foot of the Midland League Division One table following their crushing 8-0 defeat at promotion hopefuls Lichfield City.

James Taylor and substitute Dan Griffiths bagged hat-tricks in the emphatic win, with Max Black and Joe Hartshorne completing the rout.

Studley were held to a 0-0 draw by Nuneaton Griff while Central Ajax were pegged twice as they drew 2-2 with Midland League Division Three leaders AFC Solihull.

Jordan Lewis put Ajax ahead after just seven minutes before Solihull equalised on the half-hour mark.

Ajax then nosed themselves back ahead two minutes before the break, thanks to a Sam Smith free-kick which flew into the top corner.

However, Solihull restored parity two minutes into the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere, Earlswood Town’s hopes of reaching the final of the Presidents Cup were dashed after being edged out 1-0 by favourites GNP Sports.

Rhys Lyons’ second-half strike was enough to give Coventry-based GNP the victory at Sphinx Drive.