Man dies in Warwick collision

A MAN has sadly died after the car he was in collided with a tree in Warwick last night, Monday.

The incident happened on Primrose Hill, Warwick and West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call from the police requesting medical attendance just after 10pm. An ambulance and a paramedic officer immediately responded and attended the emergency.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a car which had collided with a tree. The occupant, a man, sustained serious injuries. Sadly, nothing could be done by ambulance staff to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”