Warwickshire Bears start 2019 in style

WARWICKSHIRE Bears got 2019 off to the perfect start as the 2nds and 3rds played out two impressive wins in the British Wheelchair Basketball League.

In Division Two South, the Bears 2nds strolled to a 63-25 victory over Sussex Aces.

The Bears got off to a great start, running up an early lead with coach Daz Peasley leading the charge to the opposing basket.

Warwickshire played a tough defence to limit the Aces in their half and finish the quarter with a 14-6 lead.

With the early lead established, Peasley was able to introduce Aaron Grant, who once again impressed by helping the Bears build a commanding 27-12 lead by the end of the half.

The Bears ramped up the pace of their defence in the third quarter, with Grant making great in-roads at the Aces basket and Theo Pilkington making a number of fast break baskets to help the Bears stretch their lead to 47-21.

The last quarter saw Peasley introduce Ellan Fraser to make her second team debut.

The Bears also had women’s team captain Aimee Lane in fine form to help her side see out the rest of the game comfortably.

Coach Peasley said: “It was great to get the new year off with a win and I am pleased we played so well that we were able to get minutes for our impressive juniors Aaron and Ellan.

“It shows the ethos of this club with pushing our juniors and giving them the opportunity to play at higher levels.”

Meanwhile, the Bears 3rds enjoyed a 58-23 victory over Leicester Cobras 2nds in the Third Division Central.

The Bears squad comprised a number of junior and women’s team players whose experience aided in Warwickshire maintaining a comfortable lead throughout the fixture.

With all the players earning their place on the scoresheet, the game turned out to be an impressive opener for the 2019 leg of the season.

Coach Dan Smith said: “It was a great team performance. There was a first game for Jack Sheehy this year who scored some great baskets.

“Also returning was Liz Grinnell who played her first game since surgery.”

The Bears are next in action on Saturday when the 2nds make the trip to Thames Valley to take on the only other unbeaten team in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Bears are always on the search for additional sponsors to help the club in their endeavours to provide sporting opportunities for local disabled people.

The club is also keen to attract new members and volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining the club as a member or sponsor should email info@bearswbc.com or call Tom Masterson on 07946 518354.