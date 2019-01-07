Finalists for Stratford-upon-Avon District Sports Awards confirmed

THE FINALISTS for the latest Stratford-upon-Avon District Sports Awards have been revealed.

Stratford-upon-Avon District Council will host a celebration of sport to recognise the sporting excellence and commitment of individuals and teams and the hard work of coaches, teachers and volunteers over the past 12 months.

The awards evening, supported by Everyone Active, will be held on Friday, 18th January at the Stratford Playhouse.

The finalists are as follows:

Junior Sports Person – Joshua Roberts (athletics), Demi Barnett (tae kwon-do), Sky Barnett (tae kwon-do), Joshua Mitchell (modern pentathlon), Lewis Byng (athletics) and Sophia Potter (fencing).

Senior Sports Person – Ben Lanoe (hockey), Max O’Connor (bodybuilding), Andrew Pozzi (athletics) and Jordan Dunant (cricket).

Junior Para-Sports Person – Ellen Fraser (wheelchair basketball) and Sophie Evans (Riding for the Disabled).

Senior Para-Sports Person – Lee Powell (wheelchair basketball).

Junior Team – Stratford Hockey Club Boy’s U10s, Stratford Junior Triathlon Club, Stratford Grammar School’s netball team, Stratford Town Youth FC, Stratford Town Colts U14s/U15s and Stratford AC’s junior track and field team.

Senior Team – Stratford AC’s track and field team, Alcester Grammar School’s senior boy’s tennis team, Wellesbourne Cricket Club, Stratford Hockey Club Men’s First XI, Shottery RFC and the Shipston Ladies hockey team.

Coach/PE Teacher – Steve Sykes (football), Paul Salter (football), Kim Mortimer (swimming), Sarah Davies (hockey), Kelly McCormack (netball) and Robert Cawdron (fencing).

Volunteer – Paul Salter (football), Mike Botterill (football), Trevor Sale (wheelchair basketball), Katrina Briggs (cricket), Matthew Bell (hockey) and John Johnson (cycling).

Service to Sport – Matthew Bell (hockey), Paul Salter (football), Matt Hyatt (hockey), Richard Musson (football) and David Kirby (fencing).

Visit www.stratford.gov.uk/sportsawards for more information or contact the Leisure Team on 01789 260115 or by emailing leisure@stratford-dc.gov.uk.