Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 5th January
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 0-1 Alvechurch
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Coventry Copsewood 2-3 Racing Club Warwick
Nuneaton Griff 0-0 Studley
Lichfield City 8-0 Littleton
Division Two
Redditch Borough 2-1 FC Stratford
Division Three
Shipston Excelsior 0-10 Alcester Town
AFC Solihull 2-2 Central Ajax
Presidents Cup, Semi-finals
GNP Sports 1-0 Earlswood Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Wickhamford 3-4 Feckenham Reserves
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town 2-3 GSH United
Blockley Sports 2-11 South Redditch Athletic
Inkberrow A 4-1 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals
Inkberrow Reserves 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys
Division One KO Cup, First Round
Alcester Town Juniors Reserves 0-3 FC Stratford HGC
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
FISSC Reserves 0-1 Tysoe United
Coventry Alliance, Peter Toogood Cup
FISSC 1-2 Shilton Reserves
Sunday, 6th January
Evesham Sunday League, Division Three
Alcester Town 4-0 Fairfield Titans
Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round
Stour Excelsior 17-0 Bengeworth
Stratford HGC 3-0 Ashton 88
Knockout Cup, Quarter-finals
Strawberry Field United 7-1 Stour Excelsior Reserves