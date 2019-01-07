Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 5th January

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 0-1 Alvechurch

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Coventry Copsewood 2-3 Racing Club Warwick

Nuneaton Griff 0-0 Studley

Lichfield City 8-0 Littleton

Division Two

Redditch Borough 2-1 FC Stratford

Division Three

Shipston Excelsior 0-10 Alcester Town

AFC Solihull 2-2 Central Ajax

Presidents Cup, Semi-finals

GNP Sports 1-0 Earlswood Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Wickhamford 3-4 Feckenham Reserves

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town 2-3 GSH United

Blockley Sports 2-11 South Redditch Athletic

Inkberrow A 4-1 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals

Inkberrow Reserves 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys

Division One KO Cup, First Round

Alcester Town Juniors Reserves 0-3 FC Stratford HGC

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

FISSC Reserves 0-1 Tysoe United

Coventry Alliance, Peter Toogood Cup

FISSC 1-2 Shilton Reserves

Sunday, 6th January

Evesham Sunday League, Division Three

Alcester Town 4-0 Fairfield Titans

Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round

Stour Excelsior 17-0 Bengeworth

Stratford HGC 3-0 Ashton 88

Knockout Cup, Quarter-finals

Strawberry Field United 7-1 Stour Excelsior Reserves