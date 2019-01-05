Upbeat orchestra ready for action

A world-renowned orchestra from Stratford-upon-Avon has received a huge financial boost after a successful fundraising drive.

In just one week, the Orchestra of the Swan managed to generate a massive amount of cash as part of ‘The Big Give’.

Generous individuals donated through The Big Give’s website between November 24th and December 3rd in a bid to bring music to more people.

Any donations that were made during the initiative were then doubled and a massive £34,448 was generated and the musicians are absolutely delighted with the amount that was raised.

Debbie Jagla from the Orchestra of the Swan, said: “We’re thrilled with the amount that was raised during The Big Give and can’t quite believe it!

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated, we are extremely grateful for your support.”

The money will be used for the orchestra’s ‘immersive’ residency model in the Midlands. It will see the musicians heading out into the community and working in more schools, cares homes, hospices and rural communities.

Debbie Jagla added: “We will be going out into the community thanks to this money and it is great that we can reach out to those who may be unfamiliar with our work.”

Orchestra of the Swan started life more than 20 years ago back in 1995 and now performs 45 concerts a year and has recorded 25 albums.

Its home is the Stratford Playhouse in Shakespeare’s Stratford-upon-Avon and it is Resident Orchestra at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and The Courtyard, Hereford. This year saw David Le Page introduced as the new artistic director.

Orchestra of the Swan is a member of Shakespeare’s England – the destination management organisation promoting Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwick, Kenilworth, Leamington and the surroundings towns and villages.

Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, could not be happier for the team and the donations.

“Orchestra of the Swan is such a talented team and such an asset for Stratford and Shakespeare’s England,” said Helen.