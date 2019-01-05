Busy year for fire service

HAVING been rated ‘good’ in a recent HM inspection, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s year may have drawn to a close but a new one with new challenges has already begun.

Looking ahead to 2019 Andy Hickmott, chief fire officer, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is always humbling to look back over a year and see the achievements of people who work tirelessly to make the communities of Warwickshire safer and stronger. I’m proud of all of my staff and their commitment and desire to go the extra mile to help others. This year they’ve taken more than 10,000 emergency calls and attended 3,934 emergency incidents. We’ve done 4,827 safe and well checks for vulnerable members of our community, carried out more than 1,100 fire safety inspections in businesses and given fire safety information to more than 14,000 children. We continue to be a high performing service and our commitment to keep the communities of Warwickshire safer remains at the heart of everything we do.”

South Warwickshire saw many incidents attended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue including a double decker bus in engulfed in flames in Barford, no one was injured; a huge fire which ripped through an industrial premises on Goldicote Business Park caused by an electrical fault; a fire caused by sun reflecting off a house mirror; field fires caused by the scorching summer and road traffic incidents on the region’s roads.