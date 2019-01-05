LIVE: Stratford Town vs Alvechurch

STRATFORD Town welcome Alvechurch to the Arden Garages Stadium today (Saturday) for what will be the fifth encounter between the two sides so far this season.

Thomas Baillie’s Town will be looking to maintain their Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-off charge against an Alvechurch side which has lost their last three league outings.

Follow all the minute-by-minute action below or by heading over to @herald_sport.

3.48pm: HALF-TIME! Not the best of halves and it remains 0-0. We’ll be back soon for the second period which will hopefully be more action-packed.

3.46pm: Will Grocott with a high delivery from the corner but Lewis Wilson can only glance it wide.

3.43pm: Kian Williams plays in Nabil Shariff but he takes too long to get a shot on goal and Church clear.

3.39pm: Not long left of this half which has not seen a lot of action.

3.35pm: Will Grocott with the delivery from a corner but Church get it clear. Lewis Wilson then with a soft effort from the edge of the area which goes straight at Dan Crane in the Church goal.

3.31pm: CHANCE! Dangerous cross from Lee Chilton is inches away from the boot of Andre Landell but the ball fizzes out for a throw on the far side.

3.29pm: Attendance of 246 here at the Arden Garages Stadium. Fans not seeing much of a spectacle, though. Remains 0-0.

3.28pm: Sight of goal for Ross Outlon but he can only skew his effort wide of the far post from the edge of the area.

3.23pm: All gone quiet here at the Arden Garages Stadium as neither side can get a stranglehold of proceedings. As I type, Church have some pressure but Town defend well to clear.

3.18pm: Not much quality in the final third for both sides at the moment. 0-0 after 18 minutes.

3.15pm: Lee Chilton with the first effort for Church but his effort from a tight-ish angle flies over the bar.

3.10pm: Big chance for Town as wonderful build-up play leads to Lewis Wilson getting a shot on goal but Dan Crane sticks out a leg to save.

3.08pm: Will Grocott with the effort but he curls it over the bar.

3.07pm: Town have a free-kick about 20 yards out as Kian Williams is fouled.

3.03pm: Captain James Fry with a fantastic headed clearance and the ref has awarded a free-kick for a push.

3.02pm: Corner to Church as Mitch Botfield’s cross is deflected behind.

3.01pm: And we’re off, Church get this game underway.

2.56pm: And the teams are out, kick-off is just moments away!

2.45pm: Those are your teams for today’s game. We will be back shortly, with kick-off just 15 minutes away.

2.41pm: Alvechurch XI: Dan Crane (GK), Josh Ezewele, Zach Foster, Tom Turton, Kyle Morrison, Ash Carter (C), Dave Bellis, Mitch Botfield, Aaron Lloyd, Andre Landell, Lee Chilton. Subs: Josh March, Kieran Cook, Rahis Nabi, Taylor Morrison, Paul Evans.

2.38pm: Stratford Town XI: Matija Sarkic (GK), Kynan Isaac, Cody Fisher, James Fry (C), Jamie McAteer, Jordan Williams, Kian Williams, Ross Outlon, Nabil Shariff, Will Grocott and Lewis Wilson. Subs: Claudio Dias, Ross Etheridge, Dan Preston, Kieron Westwood, Dan Summerfield.

Thomas Baillie makes one change to the starting XI from the 0-0 draw at Biggleswade Town, with Wilson Carvalho being replaced by Leicester U23 product Kian Williams.

Westwood and Summerfield make the bench in replace of Shawn Richards and Jarrell Hylton respectively.

2.30pm: Good afternoon and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium for the fifth episode of the Stratford Town versus Alvechurch saga. Town have won two of the four meetings, drawn one and lost the other. What will happen today? Be sure to stick with us to follow all the action. Team news to come shortly.