Stratford in mind in ‘town of culture’ plea

STRATFORD’S world famous status for being the birthplace of Shakespeare could help increase its chances of becoming Britain’s first ever town of culture and local MP Jeremy Wright might have a big say in the outcome.

At the moment Stratford-upon-Avon has only been ‘mentioned in dispatches’ along with some other UK towns but it’s on the radar and been namechecked as an example of what a town of culture might look like.

The idea’s come from Labour MP Yvette Cooper who wants to emulate the prestigious city of culture award for the UK’s smaller urban areas and has written to Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright in his capacity appointed as Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, (DCMS).

She is one of 19 MPs who have asked Mr Wright to consider creating a civic award which would boost arts, culture, investment and jobs in towns across the country.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “We understand the power of culture and the arts has a positive impact on towns and communities, which is why towns can enter the UK City of Culture competition. The Festival of Great Britain in 2022 will provide further, unique opportunities to celebrate and champion our vibrant and world leading culture and creative industries”.

