Rescue dog Ivy moves on to Shipston

THE SEARCH for missing rescue dog Ivy has hotted up, as the Facebook page set up to find her almost hits the 1,000 members mark and police have spotted her.

Ivy had only been in the UK for a few days last month before she went missing and her story has captured the town’s imagination.

Her owner Lorna Milward has been desperately searching for her since she ran away, having been spooked, on 12th December and people in the town and beyond have rallied to help.

Ivy was adopted from Romania and arrived in the UK on 6th December. There have been numerous sightings around Stratford but the smart street dog has been one step ahead of people searching and despite an extensive poster and leaflet campaign and even cameras and food stations set up to catch her she has not been caught.

Now she has moved on to Shipston and scores of people including the police spotted her today (Thursday).

PC Craig Purcell of Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team said he spotted her but when she saw his car she bolted and disappeared.

PC Purcell urged people not to approach Ivy if they see her because there are concerns she will run out of town and be lost again. Instead people are asked to post sightings on Facebook. His telephone number is 01789 444670.

Anyone who spots her is also asked to call the numbers on Ivy’s dog lost poster. They are 01789 295336; 07870 896376; 07927 395164. Or call Dog Lost on 0844 800 3220 or visit www.doglost.co.uk