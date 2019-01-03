Two die in Chipping Campden crash

A tragic car crash close to Chipping Campden on New Year’s Day has claimed the lives of two elderly siblings.

The single-vehicle collision, involving a green Vauxhall Astra, occurred on the B4081 Conduit Hill at around 5.50pm when the vehicle left the road and collided with a solid structure at the top of the hill.

Despite the efforts of the police, fire and ambulance service, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s died at the scene.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and the road remained closed until the early hours of Wednesday morning while an investigation took place.

Formal identification of the victims has yet to take place, but their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer at the police.

Officers investigating the collision have expressed thanks to members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to speak to them if they have not yet done so.

Anyone with information should call 101 and request Gloucestershire Constabulary, quoting incident 450 of 1st January.