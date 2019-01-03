In this week’s Herald, out today, we have:
- A new football team is being set up as a groundbreaking support group for grieving dads;
- Honoured to meet you: the extraordinary people who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List;
- A woman twice widowed in the infected blood scandal tells us her heartbreaking story and calls for justice and answers;
- We take stock of retailers’ Christmas and explore what’s in store for the high street in 2019;
- A special anniversary for Stratford’s transport links;
- Redemption, love and war … arts highlights from 2018;
- A year in the news Part II;
- All the sport from your area
And much more