999 Emergency?

WARWICKSHIRE Police received a time wasting 999 call on New Year’s Eve asking officers for a lift because the caller was drunk and needed help collecting their house keys.

The police Operations and Communications Centre (OCC) said the caller had left house keys in their car and needed a lift back to the vehicle because no taxis were available.

The caller apparently said: “I had been drinking. I left my house key in the car – can you pick me up to go back to my car and collect key as I can’t get a taxi?”

Meanwhile, police report New Year was busy at the OCC with 184 emergency 999 calls received between 11pm and 7am. The average waiting time for calls to be answered was three seconds.

For more information about emergency calls visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/maketherightcall