Safeguard against cold snap

WITH a high probability of severe cold weather between early Thursday morning (3rd January) and throughout the weekend, local NHS leaders are urging people to safeguard themselves, family and neighbours against a potential cold snap.

Low temperatures, overnight frosts and icy conditions may affect vulnerable people and cause serious health problems. Older people, those with chronic health conditions and people who have a disability, are particularly at risk during the cold weather. Cold and flu viruses as well as tummy bugs such as Norovirus are also now starting to circulate.

People are being encouraged to be good neighbours, to check in on friends, relatives and those nearby to make sure they have enough food and medication, and that they are keeping warm

Everyone is advised to keep warm and healthy by keeping rooms heated to at least 18C throughout the day and night and to wear suitable clothing – several thin layers is better than one thick layer. It is also recommended that people keep an eye on the weather forecast when planning activities.