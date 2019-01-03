Ballinger – FC Stratford aim to keep on developing

BOSS Nick Ballinger hopes FC Stratford can kick on from their 2-0 victory over Lane Head in Midland League Division Two.

Goals from Alfred Boylin and James Pomeroy fired Stratford to victory at the Old Red Lion Ground on Saturday.

Ballinger said: “It was just nice to have some of the lads back because they are either 16, 17 or 18 years old which means they’re effectively on their school holidays.

“Fielding a side out over the festive period has been virtually impossible.

“I had eight missing for the 7-1 defeat to Moors Academy but had four back for Lane Head which was good to see.”

Up next for Stratford is a trip to 11th-placed Redditch Borough on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

“Redditch will be a tough game but all games are difficult in this division,” the boss added.

“We have got a good group of young lads playing at a good adult level and we are being respected for the style of football we try to play.

“Our aim is to keep developing these players and hopefully we’ll stay up.”