Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 5th January (3pm unless stated)

Evo-Stik South Premier Central

Stratford Town v Alvechurch

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Coventry Copsewood v Racing Club Warwick

Nuneaton Griff v Studley

Lichfield City v Littleton

Division Two

Redditch Borough v FC Stratford (2pm)

Division Three

AFC Solihull v Central Ajax (2pm)

Shipston Excelsior v Alcester Town (2pm)

Presidents Cup, Semi-finals

GNP Sports v Earlswood Town (1.45pm)

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Wickhamford v Feckenham Res (2pm)

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town v GSH United (2pm)

Blockley Sports v South Redditch Ath (2pm)

Inkberrow A v Shipston Excelsior Res (2pm)

RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals

Inkberrow Res v Bretforton Old Boys (2pm)

Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals

FISSC Reserves v Tysoe United (2pm)

Coventry Alliance, Peter Toogood Cup

FISSC v Shilton Reserves (2.15pm)

Sunday, 6th January (10.30am)

Evesham Sunday League, Division Three

Alcester Town v Fairfield Titans

Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round

Stour Excelsior v Bengeworth

Stratford HGC v Ashton 88

Knockout Cup, Quarter-finals

Strawberry Field United v Stour Excelsior Res

RUGBY

Saturday, 5th January (2.15pm)

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Oxford Harlequins v Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam v Nuneaton Old Edwardians

Midlands Three West (South)

Coventry Welsh v Alcester

Old Leamingtonians v Shipston-on-Stour

Midlands Four West (South)

Pershore v Claverdon