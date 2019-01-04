Weekend fixtures guide

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 5th January (3pm unless stated)
Evo-Stik South Premier Central
Stratford Town v Alvechurch
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Coventry Copsewood v Racing Club Warwick
Nuneaton Griff v Studley
Lichfield City v Littleton
Division Two
Redditch Borough v FC Stratford (2pm)
Division Three
AFC Solihull v Central Ajax (2pm)
Shipston Excelsior v Alcester Town (2pm)
Presidents Cup, Semi-finals
GNP Sports v Earlswood Town (1.45pm)
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Wickhamford v Feckenham Res (2pm)
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town v GSH United (2pm)
Blockley Sports v South Redditch Ath (2pm)
Inkberrow A v Shipston Excelsior Res (2pm)
RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals
Inkberrow Res v Bretforton Old Boys (2pm)
Division Two KO Cup, Quarter-finals
FISSC Reserves v Tysoe United (2pm)
Coventry Alliance, Peter Toogood Cup
FISSC v Shilton Reserves (2.15pm)
Sunday, 6th January (10.30am)
Evesham Sunday League, Division Three
Alcester Town v Fairfield Titans
Mick Godwin Cup, Second Round
Stour Excelsior v Bengeworth
Stratford HGC v Ashton 88
Knockout Cup, Quarter-finals
Strawberry Field United v Stour Excelsior Res
RUGBY
Saturday, 5th January (2.15pm)
Wadworth 6X South West One East
Oxford Harlequins v Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam v Nuneaton Old Edwardians
Midlands Three West (South)
Coventry Welsh v Alcester
Old Leamingtonians v Shipston-on-Stour
Midlands Four West (South)
Pershore v Claverdon