Alcester aiming for fifth league win on the spin

ALCESTER return to Midlands Three West (South) action on Saturday when they make the trip to relegation-threatened Coventry Welsh.

Stuart Phillips’ Alcester are going in search of a fifth straight league win which could see them climb into the top half of the table.

Despite the enforced Christmas break from league action, there has been no rest for Alcester, who secured a 38-12 victory over Old Yardleians on Saturday in a mid-season friendly.

Veteran hooker Adrian Derrick returned to action after a long injury lay-off, but actually ended up turning out for the visitors, who arrived short of front row cover.

The home side dominated the first half and led 26-0 at the break, thanks to two tries from Glyn Smith and one each from Antony Cauvin and Shaun Nash.

Smith converted three of the tries.

In the second half, Alcester lost club captain Phill Birks to a rib injury and following his departure Old Yards came back into the game and scored two tries and one conversion.

Birks is now a doubt for the Coventry Welsh clash, which is a huge blow to Alcester because he has been instrumental in the good run of form in recent weeks.

The home side scored two more tries of their own to re-assert their authority on the game, with Louis Smith and a guest player from Old Yardleians both crossing the line, with Smith adding another conversion.

Elsewhere, promotion-chasing Shipston-on-Stour make the trip to Old Leamingtonians on Saturday while Claverdon are on the road to Pershore seeking to keep up their promotion challenge in Midlands Four West (South).