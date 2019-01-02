Stratford Boat Club on the search for new members

STRATFORD Boat Club is looking to build on the success of 2018 by attracting new members for 2019.

Early in the spring this year, the club is running their Learn to Row courses for adults.

These will be run during weekday mornings and also on weekend afternoons.

The club has had considerable success in increasing its weekday morning rowing squad and this has appealed to those who are self-employed, work shifts or are retired and can be more flexible with their leisure time.

Although most of the weekday morning rowers take up the sport for recreation, the squad is beginning to achieve success and acclaim in regional regattas against their peers at the same level from other neighbouring clubs.

In addition to those wishing to row during the week, Stratford Boat Club will also be starting weekend afternoon courses for adults who want to take their sport to a higher competitive level and join the club’s very successful squads who compete in regional regattas and head races throughout the year.

As always, the club will be running its very popular summer camps in August 2019 for young people under 18 years old.

Visit www.stratford-rowing.co.uk for more details.