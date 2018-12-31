Bollywood star and new hubby share Christmas with family in Chesterton

BOLLYWOOD actress Priyanka Chopra, whose wedding to former boy band star, Nick Jonas, recently made celebrity headlines, has spent Christmas time in Chesterton, Warwickshire.

The couple shared several pictures to Instagram of their visit as a large family group celebrated the festive season with a traditional Christmas meal and walk in the country; one of the photos of the group is taken at Chesterton Windmill.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas’ fiancé Sophie Turner and her parents were part of the festive celebrations with Priyanka and Nick in Warwickshire.

Nick was one part of the Jonas Brothers; a boy band formed in 2005 who split up in 2013.