Bollywood star and new hubby share Christmas with family in Chesterton

By
Simon Woodings
-
0
652
Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra took a stroll through Chesterton during their Christmas visit to the vallage. Ms Chopra featured in the Herald back in 2012 when she starred in the Bollywood musical Teri Meri Kahaani shot partly in Stratford. © Nick Jonas (Instagram)

BOLLYWOOD actress Priyanka Chopra, whose wedding to former boy band star, Nick Jonas, recently made celebrity headlines, has spent Christmas time in Chesterton, Warwickshire.

The couple shared several pictures to Instagram of their visit as a large family group celebrated the festive season with a traditional Christmas meal and walk in the country; one of the photos of the group is taken at Chesterton Windmill.

The family gathered at Chesterton Windmill for this shot, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, pictured far left, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, far right, and their younger brother Nick Jonas, centre. © Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas’ fiancé Sophie Turner and her parents were part of the festive celebrations with Priyanka and Nick in Warwickshire.

Nick was one part of the Jonas Brothers; a boy band formed in 2005 who split up in 2013.