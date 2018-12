A large group of traveller caravans have set up camp in the car park of Stratford Leisure Centre.

The group arrived over the weekend, with up to 100 caravans currently occupying around a third of the leisure centre car park.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We are aware of the traveller caravans at Stratford Leisure Centre and are working with the landowners. We will also be conducting increased patrols for reassurance.”