Youngsters get to decorate great cakes

IT’S the season for making cakes and pupils from Stratford Primary School (pictured) recently experienced the world of catering when they visited Stratford College to tour its kitchens and have a go at creative cake decorating themselves.

Benefiting from a school-college partnership, the pupils spent the day at the college, where catering lecturers Dave Saul, Rob Cook and Debianne Wallis taught lessons to broaden the young pupils’ knowledge of catering.

After a demonstration the pupils decorated their own cupcakes with icing and colourful sprinkles, and were allowed to take the cakes home with them.

Rob Cook said: “It’s so important to inspire a love of cooking and baking in pupils while they are at a young age, so my colleagues and I were delighted to be able to give them an insight into food preparation and catering. Some of them will become the chefs of tomorrow.”

Stratford Primary teacher Jo Ingate added: “Our pupils had a wonderful time and learnt such a lot about food and particularly loved having the opportunity to decorate their own cakes. A huge thank you to everyone involved who helped make their day so informative and enjoyable