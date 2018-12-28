Stratford Boat Club’s Boxing Day Scratch Regatta hailed a success

STRATFORD Boat Club’s annual Boxing Day Scratch Regatta once again captured the imagination of residents and visitors to the town.

More than 50 club members managed to leave their beds after the overindulgence of the Christmas festivities to be a part of the popular event.

The crews were supported by friends and relatives who came down to the River Avon to watch the spectacle.

The racing provided great interest to early morning sightseers and visitors watching from the Recreation Ground, The Royal Shakespeare Theatre Terrace, Bancroft Gardens and The Tramway Bridge.

All races were over a short sprint course from the Ferry to the club grounds on the town stretch of the River Avon.

There were 26 competitors, including four former junior members and visiting rowers, some of whom had only been rowing for less than a year.

Six crews then raced in a knock-out competition.

The final was won by a masters and juniors mixed crew consisting of Simon Beard, Nixie Brunt, Khloe Curnock, Richard Shepherd and Katie Wellstead.

Club chairman Dawson Curnock said: “The Scratch Regatta caught the imagination of all that came down to the river and gave us added impetus to move further ahead for fund-raising in 2019 to achieve the funds to refurbish and replace our fleet and equipment.”

Stratford Boat Club are back on the river preparing for the 2019 season which features the Henley Royal Regatta in July and the club’s own regatta in June.