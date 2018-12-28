Alcester Town target positive end to festive period

ALCESTER Town bosses Matt Seeley and Richard Briggs want to end the festive season on a high as the Red and Blacks seek to continue with their Midland League Division Three promotion push.

Town have not lost a single game in all competitions throughout December and the club will hope their perfect record stays in tact when they play host to lowly WLV Sport on Saturday.

While Luke Dugmore (away), Matt Magee (knee) and Joshua Cullen (knee) are unavailable for the clash at Old Stratford Road, Seeley and Briggs are boosted by the return of midfielder Ollie Gibson.

The joint managers are also in the transfer market in a bid to bolster their squad as they seek to secure promotion to Midland League Division Two.

While WLV Sports are down in the 13th place, Seeley admitted nothing can be taken for granted, but stressed his players do not need reminding of that fact.

“I’ll be expecting three points and I’ll be expecting a clean sheet,” he said.

“We are more than well-drilled enough to get exactly that and the players expect it from themselves.

“We want a good performance so we can get the three points and bounce into January.”

With plenty of other teams beginning to take a note of Alcester, having drawn in a number of players from higher levels, Seeley stressed his squad have their feet firmly on the ground.

“I can’t knock our mentality and it is something we have been working on since we took over,” said Seeley.

“People know we have pulled players down to this league to play for me.

“However, I have made sure they have the correct mindset, the right work rate, the right ethic and that they take nothing for granted playing at this level.

“You cannot afford to take your foot off the gas and think every game is going to be a walk in the park.

“The intensity has got to be spot on otherwise you get turned over.

“We want to go up this year and so far I cannot knock the work rate and effort from the players.

“The lads are doing exactly what is asked of them and we cannot fault the work rate and togetherness of this squad.

“It’s nice to see Alcester being spoken about as it is quite a little club but now teams above us are beginning to see what is happening down here.”

Alcester continued their unbeaten December record on Boxing Day with a narrow 1-0 victory over Castle Vale Town.

Callum Debar’s 16th minute strike proved to be enough for Seeley’s men who had to secure the three points the hard way after Billy Fagg was sent off for dissent.

“We were delighted with the display because we were very resolute in defence,” said Seeley.

“Lewis Cosgrove, Keiran Downey and Craig Carter in the back three were just superb.”

The victory over Castle Vale followed last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Central Ajax.

Hot-shot Dan Carter had put Alcester ahead before Ajax drew level.

Debar then nosed Town back in front only for the visitors to restore parity once again to ensure the points were shared.

Although four points from two games would please most managers, Seeley felt the officials cost his side a chance of the maximum six points.

“I’m really disappointed because I felt we could have won the game on Saturday,” he added.

“We’ve had two penalties turned away as well as hitting the crossbar and post which was more frustrating.

“To make matters worse, it wasn’t even the best starting XI as a number of players pulled out.

“The situation we were in on Saturday in terms of getting a squad out was embarrassing and something I do not want to happen again.”