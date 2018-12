A REVIEW of the rules on motorcycles parking on Waterside, in Stratford, will go ahead after Stratford District Council gave permission for the situation to be reviewed by a committee.

In November, Cabinet members gave their backing to a change in the by-laws surrounding motorcycles, with members agreeing that organised gatherings should now be allowed.

The finer details of the by-law change will now be ironed out by the sub-committee before full council get a final vote on the issue.