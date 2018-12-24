Stratford to play host to Kettering in CSS League Cup quarter-finals

STRATFORD Town will play host to fellow Evo-Stik South Premier Central outfit Kettering Town in the quarter-finals of the CSS League Cup.
A date for the mouth-watering clash at the Arden Garages Stadium has yet to be confirmed.
The fixture will not go to a replay.
Should the scores be level after 90 minutes the tie will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.
The full CSS League Cup draw:
Basingstoke Town or Hartley Wintney vs Salisbury or Blackfield & Langley
Cinderford Town vs Bideford
Royston Town or Biggleswade Town or Lowestoft Town vs Berkhamsted
Stratford Town vs Kettering Town