Stratford to play host to Kettering in CSS League Cup quarter-finals

STRATFORD Town will play host to fellow Evo-Stik South Premier Central outfit Kettering Town in the quarter-finals of the CSS League Cup.

A date for the mouth-watering clash at the Arden Garages Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

The fixture will not go to a replay.

Should the scores be level after 90 minutes the tie will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.

The full CSS League Cup draw:

Basingstoke Town or Hartley Wintney vs Salisbury or Blackfield & Langley

Cinderford Town vs Bideford

Royston Town or Biggleswade Town or Lowestoft Town vs Berkhamsted

Stratford Town vs Kettering Town