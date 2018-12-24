Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 22nd December
Evo-Stik South Premier Central
St Neots Town 1-2 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland Football League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick P-P Hinckley AFC
Lichfield City 2-1 Studley
NKF Burbage P-P Littleton
Division Two
FC Stratford P-P GNP Sports
Knowle 1-0 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Alcester Town 2-2 Central Ajax
Shipston Excelsior 1-1 Castle Vale Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Feckenham Reserves P-P Inkberrow Reserves
Henley Forest of Arden P-P Welford
Aquaid Division Two
GSH United 4-0 Tysoe United
South Redditch Athletic 15-2 Shipston Excelsior Reserves