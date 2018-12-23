Wave of neighbourhood plans adopted

Stratford’s Neighbourhood Development Plan has officially been adopted following a referendum at the end of November.

The plan was rubber-stamped during Monday’s full Stratford District Council alongside those of Wellesbourne and Walton, Harbury and Deppers Bridge, and Ettington and Fulready.

They have all been approved by residents at referendum, including Stratford’s which gained the support of more than 91 per cent of those voting.

The document will now be used to guide future development in Stratford and will be considered every time a new planning application in the area is submitted.

As an added bonus, having the plan in place unlocks more money for the town through developer contributions.