When will Revolution come to Stratford?

STRATFORD revellers will have to wait even longer for the town’s new Revolution bar to open following a delay in a court hearing over its operating licence.

The bar chain was granted a licence to open at Bards Walk between 10am-1.30am Thursday to Saturday and 10am to midnight between Sunday and Wednesday, by Stratford District Council in August.

However Revolution had originally applied for a licence to open until 2.30am Thursday to Saturday and the company is currently appealing the council’s decision.

A first hearing on the issue was due to take place last week, but has now been postponed until the New Year.

A spokesperson for property management company Square Metre, which manages the Bards Walk development, said there may be no further progress until February.