Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 end 2018 in style with prestigious accolade

WARWICKSHIRE-based triathlon squad Do3 rounded off 2018 with a high-profile, national commendation for its coaching, squad and individual athletes.

At the respected 220 Triathlon Awards, overseen by the UK’s biggest selling triathlon magazine, Do3’s head coach Dave Knight was named one of the UK’s top three coaches.

The 200-strong squad also asserted its presence by being confirmed in the UK’s Top three triathlon squads, while Corinne Moss was second in the Age-Grouper of The Year category.

There were further celebrations at Do3’s annual awards where acknowledgment was given to the whole squad who continually show sportsmanship and talent.

Jamie Chatfield won the One to Watch Award which is presented to an individual with the most potential.

The middle-distance specialist has qualified for the World Championships taking place in Nice in the summer of 2019.

Sonya Tate was named the Most Improved Athlete in a year that culminated with her racing at the European Sprint Distance Championships.

Corinne Moss won the Most Inspirational Athlete after a summer of high profile wins nationally and internationally, while also managing work obligations and an active young family.

Anita Howe was awarded Most Committed Athlete for her on-going training despite having broken her collarbone and Guy Bicknell won Do3’s Grand Prix Competition which has been raced throughout the year at various triathlon distances as well as cycle and running races.

“I’m so proud of everyone’s achievements and I’m particularly grateful for 220 Triathlon’s recognition of the squad by naming us as one of the ‘Tri Clubs of the Year’,” said head coach Knight.

“We train hard together and our support network is fantastic; whatever the level and goal we are all there to encourage each other to be the best we can.

“We are just starting to build up to the next season and look forward to more victories and new sponsors who want to be part of our success in 2019.”