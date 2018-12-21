Another win on the road for Warwickshire Bears

WARWICKSHIRE Bears 3rds continued with their winning ways on the road in the British Wheelchair Basketball League with a 47-26 victory over Stoke Spitfires.

The first quarter was a close game, however, the defensive intensity of Bears came out on top.

Aaron Grant was able to find the net and put Warwickshire in a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Bears’ defence tighten its hold on the Spitfires and at the same time build on their lead to go into the half-time break with a 22-13 advantage.

In the second half, Bears coach Dan Smith made use of the team’s early lead to rotate his bench and give court time to the full squad.

Even with alterations to the squad, Bears were able to hold onto their lead, going into the final quarter with the scores at 28-20 in Warwickshire’s favour.

The Bears reverted to a strong defence in the final quarter and were able to see out the game to secure the win.

Smith said: “Firstly I would like to thank Stoke and their staff for a great game. “It was a great finish to 2018 and a great stepping stone to next year.

“I was really pleased with the performance of our junior players Aaron and Ellan (Fraser).

“A special mention has to go to Michelle Quested also, who had a great game after coming off the bench.

“We are committed to developing all of our athletes and it’s amazing to see them make such strides.”

The Bears are always on the search for additional sponsors to help the club in their endeavors to provide sporting opportunities for local disabled people.

They are also looking for new recruits and volunteers.

For more details, email info@bearswbc.com or call 07946 518354.