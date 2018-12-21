Taylor departs Stratford but in comes Benjamin

STRATFORD Town have acted fast to replace outgoing striker Mike Taylor by bringing in experienced forward Shane Benjamin.

Benjamin is a powerful striker whose previous clubs include Stourbridge, Shepshed Dynamo, Stafford Rangers and most recently Nuneaton Borough, where he has spent the last three months.

Stratford’s head of football Thomas Baillie said: “Shane is an experienced and powerful centre forward who will enhance our front line for the rest of this season.

“My conversations with Shane have taken a few weeks and I’m finally glad we’ve got him on board.”

The Benjamin signing comes after Town’s top goalscorer Taylor accepted an offer ‘he couldn’t refuse’ to join up with Tamworth.

Stratford’s hugely popular striker, fondly referred to as ‘The Beast’, has joined the Lambs following a seven-day approach from their fellow league rivals.

Taylor has scored 14 times this season, including a memorable stoppage-time strike in the FA Trophy victory over South Shields, and leaves with a record of 38 goals from 106 games.

“I leave Stratford with a heavy heart,” said Taylor.

“I love the club and the supporters who have always given me fantastic support and I especially want to thank the board who have treated me so well.

“But I have to put family first and this was an offer I couldn’t refuse.

“I wish the club and everybody associated with it all the best in the future.”

Stratford it’s been real!! Gutted I had to leave. Been a memorial 2 and a half years! Thanks to the fans and my team mates for all the love!! Keep pushing on lads, you got this 💙💙💙 @StratfordTownFC — Mikey Jarell (@MikeyJarell) December 20, 2018

Boss Baillie was sorry to see Taylor go but understood the offer was too good to turn down.

“I would like to thank him for his contribution to the club during this season,” he added.