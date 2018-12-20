In Today’s Herald….

By
Ben Lugg
-
0
327

This week’s Herald carries an emotional plea from a domestic violence survivor about the importance of helping the homeless.

There’s a distinctly festive feel this week as we focus on those helping others with our Christmas Angels feature and the story of a teenage Christmas tree selling entrepreneur.

Also in this week’s edition

  • Pro-Europe campaigners take ‘peoples vote’ petition to council
  • Tourism chief hits out a migrant salary plan
  • Police precept set to rise
  • Positive news for Alcester’s Greig Hall
  • A preview of all the district’s festive sporting action
  • All the latest news from Stratford’s Arts scene

All this for just 80p.