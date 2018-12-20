Brexit petition comes before council

PRO-EUROPE campaigners were left disappointed this week after Stratford District Council decided not to hold a vote on whether to support a ‘people’s vote’ on Brexit. The issue came before the council after a Stratford4Europe petition urging the authority to support the idea attracted 1,000 signatures.

At least 30 members of the group held a demonstration outside Elizabeth House prior to the meeting. However due to a technicality, councillors were not compelled to hold a vote on the issue and decided not to do so on Monday.

