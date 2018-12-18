Woman dies in Alcester car crash

A woman has died following a two-car collision in Alcester last night.

The incident happened on Birmingham Road, Coughton, close to Coughton Court, just after 8pm, with three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two patients, one of whom was already receiving emergency care from the fire service.

“Ambulance staff took over and administered specialist trauma care to the woman, who was the driver of one of the cars.

“However, unfortunately it became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the second car, also a woman, was treated for multiple injuries, not believed to be serious, before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for further assessment.”