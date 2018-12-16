Football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 15th December

Buildbase FA Trophy, First Round

AFC Fylde 5-1 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Littleton 0-3 Cadbury Athletic

Racing Club Warwick P-P Leicester Road

Studley 1-3 NKF Burbage

Division Two

FC Stratford P-P Bolehall Swifts

Division Three

Central Ajax 0-2 Bartestree

Leamington Hibernian 1-1 Shipston Excelsior

Presidents Cup, Semi-final

GNP Sports P-P Earlswood Town

Birmingham Saturday Vase, Third Round

Wake Green Amateurs 2-3 Alcester Town

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves 2-3 Bretforton Old Boys

Henley Forest of Arden 3-1 Feckenham Reserves

Welford on Avon 2-5 FC Stratford HGC

Aquaid Division Two

Blockley Sports 0-5 AFC Stratford Town

Inkberrow A P-P Tysoe United

South Redditch Athletic 1-4 GSH United

RM Smith Cup, Quarter-final

Claverdon 2-8 FC Wickhamford