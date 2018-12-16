Football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 15th December
Buildbase FA Trophy, First Round
AFC Fylde 5-1 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Littleton 0-3 Cadbury Athletic
Racing Club Warwick P-P Leicester Road
Studley 1-3 NKF Burbage
Division Two
FC Stratford P-P Bolehall Swifts
Division Three
Central Ajax 0-2 Bartestree
Leamington Hibernian 1-1 Shipston Excelsior
Presidents Cup, Semi-final
GNP Sports P-P Earlswood Town
Birmingham Saturday Vase, Third Round
Wake Green Amateurs 2-3 Alcester Town
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves 2-3 Bretforton Old Boys
Henley Forest of Arden 3-1 Feckenham Reserves
Welford on Avon 2-5 FC Stratford HGC
Aquaid Division Two
Blockley Sports 0-5 AFC Stratford Town
Inkberrow A P-P Tysoe United
South Redditch Athletic 1-4 GSH United
RM Smith Cup, Quarter-final
Claverdon 2-8 FC Wickhamford