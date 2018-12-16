Climate change campaign to launch in Stratford

CLIMATE breakdown will be the focal point of a meeting for local residents being held at Stratford Methodist Church on Monday 17th December, at 7.30pm.

Backed by Stratford Friends of the Earth, Stratford Transition, and the Green Working Group at the Methodist Church, the meeting aims to organise a door-knocking and leafleting campaign as a way of creating awareness around the issue in the town.

People will be encouraged to install solar panels before the government Feed-in Tariffs (F.I.T. scheme) closes at the end of March, by taking advantage of bulk buy discounts.

Another aim of the meeting is to publicise the support which local non-profit Act On Energy provides for household insulation and other energy-saving home improvements.

The organisers hope to build a network of concerned citizens to support possible future events and initiatives. People will be encouraged to come up with their own ideas, and to become active in their own lives and communities, in whatever way they can.

Meeting organiser Stephen Norrie said: “With recent years the hottest on record and increases in extreme weather events, it is imperative that we act now, if our children are to inherit an inhabitable planet.

“Recent scientific reports show our governments are not on the right track to prevent radical climate breakdown. We will only be able to change this if we can create energy on the issue in our communities. Community action is the best way of turning private anxiety into public energy.”

Anyone wanting to get involved should contact Stephen Norrie on 01789 205775 or stephennorrie@hotmail.com.