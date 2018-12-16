Henley’s Santa post box a hit with youngsters

THE magic of Christmas is there for all to see on the High Street of Henley where a special post box has appeared for free so children can post letters to Santa.

At this festive time of year, Santa is a very busy man who needs all the help he can get delivering presents which is why a post box is the easiest way for him to read Christmas lists and put presents round the tree in time for the big day.

Last year, a Henley resident took their grandchildren to Lapland to see Father Christmas in his grotto. While they were there they spotted that Santa had his very own post box.

“We thought straight away what a good idea that would be to have a Santa’s Post Box in the High Street so children could post their letters straight to him,” said the resident who wished to remain anonymous in order to keep the spirit of Christmas special.

Once children post their letters in Henley, a team of elves puts them in sacks for Santa to read. He then replies by putting a letter in an alphabet grid next to the Santa Post Box. The grid is used so children know which letter of the alphabet to look for as it will be the same letter that their first name starts with.

Sources close to Santa say requests for Nintendo games are top of this year’s Christmas wish list.