135 home Loxley Road plan rejected by planners

A divisive planning application for 135 new homes off Loxley Road was refused last Wednesday.

The houses are part of a development by Taylor Wimpey/Spitfire Homes on Arden Heath Farm which will eventually total 270 homes, though it is not without its critics.

The whole project already has outline planning permission, but the reserved matters application revealed the finer details of the first batch of houses to be built by Taylor Wimpey.

Residents have long condemned the overall principle of the development, complaining of the potential for traffic problems and general pressure a development of this size would put on local infrastructure and services.

However last week’s application was mainly concerned with the design of the houses and layout, only objections relating to these points could be considered.

Cllr Kate Rolfe, who urged the committee to defer their decision on the application, said: “Our first concern is one of poor design and poor quality. This is standard Wimpey pattern book development, with houses you will find everywhere in this country, no distinctiveness and no character.”

Stratford Town Council also objected to the reserved matters applications, raising issues with the proposed housing mix.

A separate application relating to the green infrastructure and landscaping at the site was deferred at the same meeting.

The history of this housing site has been far from simple with the initial outline application originally rejected by the council, before being granted on appeal in 2015.

As part of offsite works to mitigate traffic problems, the developer will install traffic lights on Clopton Bridge, also a sore point for some.