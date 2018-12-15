Weekend fixtures

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 15th December

Buildbase FA Trophy, First Round

AFC Fylde v Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Littleton v Cadbury Athletic

Racing Club Warwick v Leicester Road

Studley v NKF Burbage

Division Two

FC Stratford v Bolehall Swifts (2pm)

Division Three

Central Ajax v Bartestree (2pm)

Leamington Hibernian v Shipston Excelsior (2pm)

Presidents Cup, Semi-final

GNP Sports v Earlswood Town

Birmingham Saturday Vase, Third Round

Wake Green Amateurs v Alcester Town (1.45pm)

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves v Bretforton Old Boys (2pm)

Henley Forest of Arden v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)

Welford on Avon v FC Stratford HGC (2pm)

Aquaid Division Two

Blockley Sports v AFC Stratford Town (2pm)

Inkberrow A v Tysoe United (2pm)

South Redditch Athletic v GSH United (2pm)

RM Smith Cup, Quarter-final

Claverdon v FC Wickhamford (2pm)

RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 15th December (2.15pm)

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Stratford-upon-Avon v Beaconsfield

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam v Leamington

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester v Berkswell & Balsall

Shipston-on-Stour v Manor Park

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon v Kings Norton

Coventrians v Harbury