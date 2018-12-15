Weekend fixtures

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 15th December
Buildbase FA Trophy, First Round
AFC Fylde v Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Littleton v Cadbury Athletic
Racing Club Warwick v Leicester Road
Studley v NKF Burbage
Division Two
FC Stratford v Bolehall Swifts (2pm)
Division Three
Central Ajax v Bartestree (2pm)
Leamington Hibernian v Shipston Excelsior (2pm)
Presidents Cup, Semi-final
GNP Sports v Earlswood Town
Birmingham Saturday Vase, Third Round
Wake Green Amateurs v Alcester Town (1.45pm)
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves v Bretforton Old Boys (2pm)
Henley Forest of Arden v Feckenham Reserves (2pm)
Welford on Avon v FC Stratford HGC (2pm)
Aquaid Division Two
Blockley Sports v AFC Stratford Town (2pm)
Inkberrow A v Tysoe United (2pm)
South Redditch Athletic v GSH United (2pm)
RM Smith Cup, Quarter-final
Claverdon v FC Wickhamford (2pm)
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, 15th December (2.15pm)
Wadworth 6X South West One East
Stratford-upon-Avon v Beaconsfield
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam v Leamington
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester v Berkswell & Balsall
Shipston-on-Stour v Manor Park
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon v Kings Norton
Coventrians v Harbury