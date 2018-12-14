Ford on standby for Shipston comeback

FOOTBALL

SHIPSTON Excelsior have their fingers crossed they will be able to include Tom Ford for the first time this season as they bid to climb off the foot of the Midland League Division Three table tomorrow (Saturday).

Ford has not played this term because of a shoulder injury but could be one of four extra players in contention for the trip to Leamington Hibernian.

After last week’s first league win of the season against Birmingham Tigers, Shipston will be aiming for back-to-back victories which could lift them out of the bottom two.

Despite defeating Tigers 1-0, they remain bottom, three points behind Hibs.

Manager Steve Hedderman hopes to have three leading players back for the match at Cubbington, with Ford, last season’s captain set for his first appearance. Captain Matt Partridge and vice-captain Alex Welsby are also expected to feature while Alex Seys will be back after suspension.

Wes Mack, however, is unavailable.

“We beat Leamington in the cup a few weeks ago, but they beat us 2-1 at our place in November in the league,” said Hedderman.

“I expect another close game but it’s important we build on last week’s performance and the result. I don’t think our performances warrant us being at the bottom of the table but it’s the results that matter.”