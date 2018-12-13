Stay safe during cold snap, warns council

With a high probability of severe cold weather between early Friday morning (14th December) and Monday morning (17th December), Warwickshire County Council are urging people to think about how cold weather and winter viruses may affect you, your family and neighbours. Although the period of cold weather, with low temperatures and overnight frosts will be short-lived, there is a concern that vulnerable people may be affected by the cold snap.

Freezing rain, a fairly rare occurrence in the UK, is also possible, prompting a yellow weather warning over Saturday and Sunday, with widespread ice a possibility.

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said: “A short spell of severe cold is expected in Warwickshire this coming weekend. While for many of us it is a simple case of wrapping up warm and turning up the heating, the reality for the more vulnerable members of our communities is quite different. This time of year can be particularly risky for health, particularly in older people, the very young, and those with long term conditions, but by taking some practical steps, seeking help and reaching out to others we can all play a small part in helping each other to take care.”

Everyone is advised to keep warm and healthy by keeping rooms heated to at least 18c throughout the day and night and to wear suitable clothing – several thin layers is better than one thick layer. It is also recommended that people keep an eye on the weather forecast when planning activities.

Older people, those with chronic health conditions and people who have a disability, are particularly at risk during the cold weather. Cold and flu viruses as well as tummy bugs such as Norovirus are also now starting to circulate.

The council said: “We are encouraging people to be good neighbours, to check in on friends, relatives and those nearby who may be vulnerable to the cold and make sure they have enough food and medication, and that they are keeping warm.”

For protection against flu, those eligible, including carers amongst other vulnerable groups, are reminded to take up their offer of a free flu vaccination. Find out more here