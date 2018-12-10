Emergency help for rough sleepers to be offered

WITH temperatures forecast to drop this week new emergency plans to help rough sleepers during bouts of severe weather have been introduced after the council agreed to revise its guidelines last month.

The revised severe weather emergency protocol has been designed to offer even more help to those on the streets during extreme weather conditions, changing the criteria for which they are eligible for emergency temporary accommodation.

The old protocol stipulated that temperatures must be forecast to fall below zero for three nights or more for accommodation to be offered, though in the new plan such temperatures will have to be forecast for just one night.

Accommodation will also now be provided every time the met office issues an amber or red weather warning for Stratford District.

Last year the opposition Lib Dem group urged the council to revise the protocol, pointing out that neighbouring authorities such as Warwick District offered emergency accommodation every night that temperatures fell below zero degrees.