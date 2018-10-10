Saranne’s spooky costume hits the stores nationwide

A SCHOOLGIRL from Warwick has won a nationwide costume design competition for Halloween that will be sold across the UK. Saranne Black, 8, will see her drawing, a Unicorn Witch, brought to life in more than 600 Tesco stores across the UK.

Saranne, who goes to The Ferncumbe C of E Primary School in Hatton, beat hundreds of other entrants to win the prize. A costume like no other, the Unicorn Witch will be available to buy exclusively at Tesco as part of its Halloween costume range.

Sizes for the Unicorn Witch range from 3-12 years, and cost from £10. The schoolgirl, who aspires to be an Olympic synchronised swimmer when she grows up, entered the competition after seeing last year’s winner featured in the store magazine.

Inspired, she went on to design her winning idea, excited because, she said, “all of my friends love unicorns.”

She wanted to create something unique for herself and her friends to wear at Halloween. The Unicorn Witch costume features a yellow, pink and purple tutu skirt design, a spooky skeleton torso, mesh sleeves and metallic wings. A unicorn headband can be worn to complete the look.

Saranne’s mum, Tracey, said: “Saranne is very creative and loves to draw, colour and make things. Her friends are all very excited and their parents have plans to buy the outfit. She is hoping to see lots of children wearing the outfit she designed.”

To celebrate, Saranne and her family plan to host their very own Halloween party.

Anyone inspired by Saranne’s success can enter the 2019 competition by emailing their child’s design to halloweencomp@tesco.com between October 1st and November 5th 2018. Terms and conditions can be found at www.tesco.com/help/tesco-competitions