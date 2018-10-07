Mop Fair to return to Stratford next week

Love it or loath it, Stratford’s traditional Mop Fair will return on Thursday and Friday (11t and 12th October) packed with exciting rides and stalls.

The historic fair, which was granted a charter by Edward VI on 28 June 1544, was traditionally concerned with hiring agricultural and domestic labourers.

A new addition to the fair will draw on that history this year, with a job market taking place on Waterside on Friday 12th October, between 10am-3pm.

A number of large organisations including local hotels, Job Centre Plus and those with information about apprenticeships, will be represented at the job market.

To accommodate the Mop Fair Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Union Street, Bridge Street, Windsor Street, Meer Street, Henley Street and High Street will all be closed from 5am on Thursday 11th October until 7.30am on Saturday 13th October.

The Runaway Mop will return two weeks later with Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from Ely Street), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street all being closed from 5am on Thursday 25th October until 6am on Saturday 27th October.