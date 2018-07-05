School friends are reunited in Stratford pub

TWO friends from Scotland who haven’t seen each other for over 20 years and who live on opposite sides of the world arranged a quick catch-up in a Stratford pub in under two hours thanks to social media.

Mike Newman first met his friend Todd Shand when they were ten and eight respectively. Back then they both lived in Glasgow and while they’ve kept in contact via social media they haven’t actually met for over two decades because Todd now lives with his family in Australia.

Mike, who has relatives in Snitterfield, spotted that his old mate Todd was back in the UK and it proved perfect timing for the pair to arrange a meet up at the Old Thatch Tavern in Rother Street last week.

“We’ve known each other probably from when I was about 10 and Todd was about 8 – I’m now 47 so we’ve known each other over 35 years. We haven’t seen each other for about 20 years until last week’s coincidence,” Mike said.

Their careers have taken them down two very different routes. Mike runs his own company which specialises in reducing cyber- security risks and he has key clients around the world while Todd is chief financial officer with Cricket Australia.

Both men plan to meet up again with their families down under in the future.