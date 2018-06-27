Divisive relief road application is submitted

The long-awaited planning application for Stratford’s controversial South Western Relief Road (SWRR) has been submitted.

The application from CALA Homes was submitted alongside one for 3,100 new homes at Long Marston Airfield on Tuesday.

The news is likely to see opponents of the SWRR step up their campaign against the project, which they claim won’t just harm residents nearby, but the whole town.

Full details of the SWRR application are yet to be revealed, but CALA say a double arched bridge design and a viaduct with arches, are included in their plans.

Commenting on the application, district councilor Molly Giles, an opponent of the project, said: “I think it is misleading to think of the SWRR as a bypass, a bypass delivers traffic around the outside of towns, this won’t do that. My worry is that people who are not acquainted with the details may see this as a solution to Stratford’s traffic problems, when it isn’t.

“When the application gets published online I would urge residents to have a look at what is proposed and leave their comments.”

