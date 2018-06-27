Divisive relief road application is submitted

The double arch bridge design presented in February's public consultation. Will CALA's design resemble this one?

The long-awaited planning application for Stratford’s controversial South Western Relief Road (SWRR) has been submitted.

The application from CALA Homes was submitted alongside one for 3,100 new homes at Long Marston Airfield on Tuesday.

The news is likely to see opponents of the SWRR step up their campaign against the project, which they claim won’t just harm residents nearby, but the whole town.

Full details of the SWRR application are yet to be revealed, but CALA say a double arched bridge design and a viaduct with arches, are included in their plans.

Commenting on the application, district councilor Molly Giles, an opponent of the project, said: “I think it is misleading to think of the SWRR as a bypass, a bypass delivers traffic around the outside of towns, this won’t do that. My worry is that people who are not acquainted with the details may see this as a solution to Stratford’s traffic problems, when it isn’t.

“When the application gets published online I would urge residents to have a look at what is proposed and leave their comments.”

  • old_moaning

    Absolute madness!…. Its a road to nowhere if it simply ends up terminating at the bottom of Bordon Hill!

    To make it in any way fit for purpose or just a white elephant the case of the extension road around the back of Shottery and up to the A46 needs to be reopened and this extension road needs to be a proper road capable of taking heavy traffic instead of a the minor road snaking through a housing estate

    This can be done NOW before either road is yet built!!!!

  • bran

    Just get it built ignore the Nimbys they don’t represent the town whatsoever. they cant see the bigger picture.

    • old_moaning

      No mate you can’t see the bigger picture… It terminates at the bottom of Bordon Hill and a shed load of the traffic will want to get to the A46 and so will just simply drive into Stratford so it wont solve anything..Instead of pissing a load of money away on a white elephant we need a proper road that takes the traffic from these 4,000 houses down at Long Marston direct to the A46

      • let’s get on with it

        It actually links to the new road that already has planning permission around the edge of the new Shottery housing development – which ends up at the A46 – so “old_moaning” you are mis-leding readers. Both roads together will make a huge difference to the traffic problems that exist now – and more to the point in the future when all the new houses have been built

        • old_moaning

          The road around the back of Shottery that Pickles approved on Appeal is a tiny ‘B’ Road that will be snaking around the yet to be built Bloor housing later..When it was approved the SWRR had not even been thought of! It would be utter madness to not return to the drawing board on this secondary road and make it a proper ”A” road that links with the A46….If you had attended any of the Transport Summits you will have heard even the then District Council portfolio holder for transport (who subsequently did a runner) admit that the proposed road around the back of Shottery was unfit for purpose if if the SWRR was built

          • let’s get on with it

            He said it would be not “fit for purpose” 10 years after opening – because of the volume of traffic (from all the new build). My understanding is the road specification for both the Shottery part and the Cala homes part is exactly the same as Seven Meadows Road – so not a tiny “B” road.

          • old_moaning

            Great let’s build a road that we know 10 years after opening won’t be fit for purpose! …

            Ever fancied getting a job in the council’s long term planning department? I expect you’d fit in very well 🙂

          • let’s get on with it

            You conveniently miss the point. Without the SWRR (including Shottery) ALL roads in Stratford will reach grid-lock – I have no idea whether 10 years is a good estimate (at least it seems he was being honest) – but in that time we may well have the A46 upgraded – if access onto the A46 is improved in due course maybe the road lasts much longer. Seems you are in the camp of doing nothing and hoping the problem goes away. I won’t. It will just get worse.

          • old_moaning

            Far from it old chap…You will see from my original post I’m suggesting that maybe for the first time in recent history some proper leadership should come from our council with some shock horror proper joined up forward planning… You don’t go building roads that virtually as soon as the tarmac has dried are not fit for purpose…Their should be a proper review of that link road that alread has planning pernission from he bottom of Borden hill, around the back of Anne Hiawatha’s cottage and up to the A46. I’m my view it should be massively upgraded to take the volumes that are going to be generated by SWRR

            Sticky tape anyone?

  • MC

    I would love to see how many people who are against the idea of the Western Relief road live in Luddington and Shottery. The bridges will be so far away from the town itself you won’t exactly see them, I don’t see what the problem is. Let’s get this built already!!

    • old_moaning

      Bit of a waste of timing on these things really isn’t it? Clearly nobody bothers reading replies apart from their own

      Final attempt…trying to make it as easy as possible for the slow on the uptake

      …loads of houses (4,000 plus) being built at Long Marston… Probably a minimum of two cars per shoe box
      …Flash cars probably on finance = well paid jobs so they will be ofski to the A46 every morning to Coventry/Birmingham/Oxford etc

      Build a relief Rd so they don’t all go on the Mickleton Rd…Great idea!!!

      ….Apart from the route they are proposing main terminus is on the Evesham Rd at the bottom of Borden hill. And it doesn’t continue as a nice shiny new fast road straight up to the A46

      So what is all this traffic going to do? Well in all likelihood turn right and go into Stratford town centre

      Is that simple enough for most folk to understand? Clearly not

      Over and out

      • MC

        I like how you back up your statements with “presumptions” and not factual information, probably this probably that. The idea is to relieve the traffic from the town centre, which means using the Evesham road, hopefully the shottery relief road will get the go ahead and give a direct route to the A46!!

        • imustbeoldiwearacap

          Sorry, MC but if you look at all the plans – the Shottery “relief” road is at the moment little more than an estate road that will serve the houses Bloor are to build. OM has gone a tad hyperbolic, but what he says is true. You will have a 50mph “CALA” Road feeding into a 30mph BLOOR estate road with a few roundabouts thrown in. Yes we need a relief road, but because Cala are to PARTIALLY fund it, it’s going where they (CALA) want it – and only as far as they want it!

          • MC

            I literally see no problem, think about how much less traffic will have to go through the town centre to get from the A3400 to A46 and vice-versa. Obviously, the speed limit will be reduced as you come towards the Evesham Rd. The road through the to-be Bloor Homes estate will be very similar to the Bridgetown estate, again, I see no problem to this. I’m pretty sure the ‘anti-swrr’ and anti-wrr’ campaigners are from Luddington and Shottery and don’t want a road running anywhere near their tax haven… If they don’t own the land there is nothing they can do, fact!!

  • Andrew Haines

    Luddington PC are looking at this very closely.

    @disqus_OaPpYPoYdh:disqus We all pay taxes, or should. Why would you feel that it is OK to write that? Stick to facts, not Trumpesque propaganda. If you can’t resist diatribe and untuths then refrain from public debate. Be open honest and polite and everyone will listen to your argument. Be a prat and no one will.

    Now to the facts…This application, reads as though it is opposed to itself. The application research itself submitted as part of the support package for the application and huge amounts of the application read like CALA really don’t believe its viable.

    @old_moaning:disqus you are correct in stating that the Shottery road will not, even from the start, ever handle the proposed load.
    1. It uses 30MPH design principal, so will NEVER be suitable for HGV traffic
    2. It is planned as a domestic service road, otherwise known as an estate access road
    3. Its design has multiple bends and traffic junctions

    Comment
    Bloor are not breaking ground on the Shottery project until SWRR is decided – my theory is simply that it would be very difficult to sell houses that have a trunk road proposal in the planning stages likely to show up on conveyancing searches with the traffic having little choice but to go past the new primary school…

    My Opinion
    So a road at £60-90M is what we (for MC’s benefit – the taxpayers) are facing here. Will it be a viable alternative to say:
    Free electric car hire;
    Padestrianisation of the town centre with underpoasses and footbridges to take away a lot of the traffic light crossings;
    Trams…£60M will buy a nice tramway or free bus fares to and from town for the whole county for 50 years
    The other reality that maybe MC as an honest tax payer wouldn’t be able to figure out – your money, not CALA’s will be used…CALA have pledged a miniscule amount compared to the forecast cost.

    Plus while we are on the subject – a developer lead infrastructure project is a particularly corrupt idea, and is led by CALA for one reason only – no road, no houses, no profit as the deal was done that way. Yup, the deal was already done before any planning officer had anything to do on it.

    This is also before we get into the inconvenience of increasing the frequency of town flooding, and the lovely fact that the sewage infrastructure for the district isn’t up to the job of handling LMGV as there is simply not enough room for the waste product of so many houses, and the volumetric size of the proposed sewage system forLMGV is an issue -its too small, and surprise of suprises, LMGV site has unsuitably contaminated ground…or the water table doesn’t then have capacity to handle the run off from, and deletion of soft ground with so much hard surface. Resulting in more 1000 year floods than we should see every few years.

    We will see increased flooding, in Stratford and also down stream, which should concern us as decent neighbours to Welford, Bidford and Alcester, and as tax payers – – – its our money they use to “mitigate” flooding elsewhere.

    If you live near the river, get some good wellies, you’re going to need them if this goes ahead.

    £60-90M would buy a lot of infrastructure improvements that could be more simply and less dramatically, and indeed less destructively implemented.

    NIMBY – it certainly isn’t. Or is it more like “Not our problem” syndrome as Luddington and Clifford are small parishes likely to be less concerning for the other Stratford residents…? £60M would buy some pretty neat town planning upgrades, improving the flows and reducing the dependency on cars to get into town, for example a tram system – could be as little as £30M and serve the whole district…or the A46 is viably improved to handle M40/M42 spill off and commutes.

    And what about the refusal of 99 houses at Bordon Hill with some of SDC’s objections being that it would spoil the look of the approach to the town from that direction…and SWRR will be pretty I presume…

    Folks this really will be the road to nowhere. It would receive my full support if it made even the slightest bit of sense, but £60M to save poor motorists 20 seconds a day? Lets get this into perspective – the town is jammed up by tourists, not commuters. If we don’t like being a destination town because there is too much traffic, then stop being a destination town.

    Cheers

    Andy Haines, LPC.

  • Stu Watson

    This plan has been carefully devised to meet the need. I fully support it.
    Alternatives load yet more traffic onto the 900 year old Clopton bridge.

    Support the Cala plan.

  • Stu Watson